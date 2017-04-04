Lenovo launches ‘New Data Centre Partner Programme’

The programme provides Lenovo business partners with exclusive access to top quality support and attractive incentives. (Reuters)

Chinese technology giant Lenovo on Tuesday launched its new Lenovo Data Centre Partner Programme for Asia Pacific, aimed at helping Lenovo channel partners to bring best-of-breed data centre solutions to the enterprise market. The programme provides Lenovo business partners with exclusive access to top quality support and attractive incentives. “We are excited to launch the Lenovo Data Centre Partner Programme for Asia Pacific, which reflects Lenovo’s commitment and dedication to our channel partners in the region,” said Sumir Bhatia, Vice President of Data Centre Group for Asia Pacific.

Channel partners are rewarded with generous economic incentives, training and dedicated resources regardless of their partner tiers. “We are 100 per cent dedicated to our ‘channel first’ strategy and are laser-focused in our mission to deliver value to our Asia Pacific partners through profitability,” Bhatia added.

Partner tiers include Silver, Gold and the exclusive Platinum tier which extends additional privileges such as certification vouchers, invitations to advisory councils and direct access to Lenovo’s knowledge base.