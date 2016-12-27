Google does U-turn, bans Holocaust denial search results; goes to extent of changing algorithm

search engine Google has completely changed its algorithm to remove Holocaust denial results for the query- ‘Did the Holocaust happen?’ (Reuters)

World’s largest search engine Google has completely changed its algorithm to remove Holocaust denial results for the query- ‘Did the Holocaust happen?’ Earlier, on searching Google, the search engine showed a link to Stormfront’s article which reads ’10 reasons why the Holocaust didn’t happen’. Google has removed that result and other similar denial websites. Stormfrost is a neo-Nazi, white supremacist website. A spokesperson from Google was quoted by Digital Trends as saying, “Judging which pages on the web best answer a query is a challenging problem and we don’t always get it right.”

Google reconsidered its earlier decision on not removing the result. Google in an earlier comment to Fortune magazine, said it does “not remove content from search results, except in very limited cases such as illegal content, malware and violations of our webmaster guidelines.” But now it seems Google is working against this kind of content, which spreads false information and rumours.

In the past too, Google has altered its ‘search results’. The search engine giant has removed phrases like ‘Are Jews evil’, ‘Are Muslims bad’ and ‘Are women evil’ from the auto-complete feature in its search box after The Guardian highlighted these controversial topics in one of its reports. Though, these type of search results still crop up in different websites, most of them are from white-supremacist websites, that spread racial and religious hatred against minority communities and women.

Shocking but true – if one types ‘Are Jews evil’, you still can find results from Stormfrost, which appears in the first page. It also includes queries like ‘Are Muslims evil’; reported Gizmodo.