Google brings certified Developer Agency network to India

In a move to help developers create high-end quality apps, Google on Monday announced its second batch of certified agencies from India which have received dedicated training and access to Google’s latest products and application programming interface (APIs). Google now has six certified partner agencies in India that includes Mutual Mobile, Cognitive Clouds, TechJini, [x]cube LABS, Divum and GoodWorkLabs.

“India has a large population of developers and agencies that are catering to the growing demands of building the next generation of solutions for India’s fast growing startup ecosystem,” said David McLaughlin, Director, Global Developer Ecosystem, in a statement. As part of Google’s Developer Agency Programme, agencies will develop their expertise in using Google technologies and will be recognised as ‘Google Developers Certified Agency’.

Additionally, developer agencies will receive training on latest Google APIs, developer technologies and best practices, invitations to events specially designed for software development agencies, recognition and showcase opportunities and participation in Early Access programmes, among others. “We are positive that through Developer Agency Programme, developers will be able to create great products that will benefit not only the agency but also the entire ecosystem in India,” McLaughlin added.

Launched in 2015, the Developer Agency Programme impacted more than 100 apps in India last year developed by these agencies with cumulative count of over 100 million users. “It is great to be a part of Google Developer Programme as it has opened channels to work directly with Google engineers,” added Shyamal Mehta, Co-Founder, Techjini, a Google certified agency.