GoDaddy helped CompuBrain become top domain name provider

Global web-hosting firm GoDaddy on Friday announced that it has helped Ahmedabad-based CompuBrain a digital media agency to become a top domain name provider for small businesses in the state.

CompuBrain offers a comprehensive suite of products and services including internet reputation management, search engine optimisation (SEO), social media marketing, website design and its flagship service domain registration and hosting.

“GoDaddy has helped us become a one-stop shop for domain name needs and digital services, with over 10,000 domain names registered in the last five years,” said Bijoy Patel, Business Head of CompuBrain, in a statement.

Through GoDaddy, CompuBrain has successfully provided 80 per cent of their customers with ideal domain names for their businesses, the company said.

US-based GoDaddy offers relevant online products and solutions, including access to integrated web solutions spanning domain registration, email, hosting, website building, marketing tools and aftermarket domain services.