Cisco’s Chairman John Chambers bets on India, says GDP to grow 8-10%

Betting on India over other countries in the world, Cisco Chairman John Chambers today said the country will grow at 8-10 per cent and per capita income will double every 6-7 years once the ‘Digital India’ initiative takes off.

He said there is no country in the world that has a better plan for future than India which with fastest GDP growth is becoming envy of the world.

Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Chambers said he has watched India change with its markets opening up, life expectancy doubling and income going up four times.

“I had the honour to look at almost every major country of the world and there is no country in the world that has a better plan for the future than India.

“You have the imagination… You have in Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, in my opinion, one of the top three leaders I have met in my life and I have met all the leaders in the world,” he said.

With GDP growth better than the rest of the world, he said he bets on India more than any other emerging or developed economy.

Heaping praise on Modi, he said India’s leadership has the courage to outlie a goal, knowing fully well that people will criticise as bumps occur along the way.

“It is about the courage of not trying to do this by yourself but doing it in inclusion and make each of your partners believe that the role they play can really make a difference. It’s about creating a win-win environment in a way others aren’t doing it around the world,” he said.

Two-and-a-half years under Modi has laid the foundation for India not being just the fastest moving emerging nation but the one that will be an example for both in the emerging and developing world, he said.

“You are becoming envy of the world with the highest GDP growth rates and once Digital India takes off, I think the growth rates of 8 to 10 per cent are given and doubling the per capita income every 6-7 years of people in this country is very much there,” he said.

He said Cisco has bet big on India. “We love this country. It is our second world HQ. 15,000 people, 22,000 contractors… manufacturing in India start shipping in March this year.”