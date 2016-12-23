ASUS launches ZenWatch 3 in two variants in India

Taiwan-based technology major ASUS on Friday announced “ZenWatch 3” in two strap variants. (Reuters)

Taiwan-based technology major ASUS on Friday announced “ZenWatch 3” in two strap variants. The leather strap variant is priced at Rs 18,999 and the rubber variant will cost Rs 17,599. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and comes with more than 50 software watch faces that can be changed using the “ZenWatch Manager” smartphone app.

“The powerful ‘ZenWatch 3′ allows the user to manage their lives comfortably. We are sure that the combination of specs and design in this smartwatch will be appreciated by our users,” said Peter Chang, Region Head-South Asia and Country Manager, ASUS India.

ASUS “ZenWatch 3” is a full-featured activity tracker that helps wearers stay motivated and improve their fitness.

It also features HyperCharge technology that provides industry-leading charge times – just 15 minutes to reach a 60 percent charge – and a magnetic charging connector.

An optional battery pack is also available, providing 40 percent more battery life. Users can pre-order the two varients of ZenWatch 3 (leather in dark brown and rubber in beige colour) on Flipkart from December 23 and a third rubber varient in brownish grey colour will be available from January.