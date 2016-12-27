ASUS launches another 4G smartphone at Rs 6,999

Taiwan-based technology major ASUS on Tuesday launched its latest 4G smartphone Zenfone GO 4.5 LTE. (Reuters)

Taiwan-based technology major ASUS on Tuesday launched its latest 4G smartphone Zenfone GO 4.5 LTE at Rs 6,999 in India. Starting December 27, consumers can buy the smartphone across retail stores before the end of this month.”We are sure this smartphone will be able to provide an enriching user experience,” said Peter Chang, Region Head, South Asia and Country Manager, ASUS India, in a statement.

The device runs on Android Marshmallow 6.0 operating system, along with ZenUI, and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM.

Zenfone Go 4.5 LTE comes with an internal memory of 8GB and offers micro-SD card support up to 128GB. ASUS also offers an additional 100GB of Google Drive storage for two years. Equipped with ASUS’ PixelMaster technology, the smartphone has 8MP rear and 2MP front cameras with 11 camera modes.