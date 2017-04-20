Apple iPhone 8 may have fingerprint reader at back

Apple’s next generation iPhone 8 is rumoured to sport a bold new design and would feature an OLED display full of holes. (Representative Image: Reuters)

A new diagram of iPhone 8 suggests that Apple may move the fingerprint reader to the back of the phone and the camera modules also appear to have changed. “Apart from relocating the fingerprint reader, Apple may also add a dual-camera module that sits vertically on the back of the phone,” CNBC.com reported on Thursday. The change in camera modules might add some sort of augmented reality (AR) function.

Apple’s next generation iPhone 8 is rumoured to sport a bold new design and would feature an OLED display full of holes. “The patent filed by Apple for ‘Electronic devices having displays with openings’ describes a method by which various components can be mounted behind perforations in a device screen that are so small as to be imperceptible to the human eye. This arrangement would allow engineers to design a smartphone or tablet with a true edge-to-edge, or full-face display,” appleinsider.com reported earlier this year.

You may also like to watch:

The company will also bring “True Color iPad Pro” screen technology to its smartphones for the first time that uses advanced four-channel ambient light sensors to automatically adapt the colour and intensity of the display to match the light in your environment. The full spectral sensing ambient light sensor will be added across the iPhone 7S, iPhone 7S Plus and iPhone 8.