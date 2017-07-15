Zaheer Khan conundrum: Sourav Ganguly confirms appointment, BCCI still confused

The confusion surrounding the appointment of Zaheer Khan as the bowling coach of the Indian cricket team is far from getting settled. (Source: PTI)

The confusion surrounding the appointment of Zaheer Khan as the bowling coach of the Indian cricket team is far from getting settled. The situation became tricky after reports of Ravi Shastri asking for Bharat Arun’s appointment became public. As things stand now, BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), the cricket board and the Committee of Administrators (COA) all have their own versions of the story. When Sourav Ganguly, who along with Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman is a part of the CAC, was asked about it. he said, “Zaheer was contacted for 150 days per year.” However, the BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said: “I’m not aware of this.”

Reacting to the incident, a COA member told The Indian Express that CAC’s job is to make the recommendation and the final decision regarding it will be taken by the Supreme Court-appointed committee. “The CAC is only recommendatory. The CAC has been constituted to recommend the names of the coaches and the COA will decide about the appointment and other details (consultants, support staff and nature of contracts),” he was quoted saying in the report.

Earlier, the CAC members had also written a letter to COA chief Vinod Rai seeking more clarity on the issue. “There have been suggestions that the CAC has exceeded its ambit in going with Mr Khan and Mr Dravid, and that these two legends of Indian cricket have been foisted on the head coach. We also bring to your notice that the mail you had circulated to us saying that we had absolutely free hand in picking the coach of the Indian cricket team. Also, we did inform you over the phone along with Rahul Johri (BCCI CEO) and Amitabh Choudhary of all that transpired immediately after the meeting was over,” the letter had said.