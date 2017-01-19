Yuvraj Singh proves his character once again, did lady luck play a part?

He kept smoking the ball out of the park and smashed an astonishing 21 fours in his innings of 150 runs along with 3 sixes. (PTI)

Yuvraj Singh has given us many special moments in his career spanning over 15 years now and this knock in the 2nd ODI against England at Cuttack is right up there with his other top knocks. He walked in to bat when the side was in deep trouble having lost KL Rahul and Virat Kohli with only 22 runs on the board.

Just 3 runs later, Shikhar Dhawan was also gone. The Punjab boy waho was making his comeback in this series then, took charge with his old friend MS Dhoni and what followed was simply beautiful for any cricket fan.

A flurry of drives and pull strokes that remind us of Yuvraj Singh of old times. He dominated the bowling attack and used all his experience to bow India out of trouble. Once he got his eye in, there was no place to hide England bowlers.

He kept smoking the ball out of the park and smashed an astonishing 21 fours in his innings of 150 runs along with 3 sixes. The smile on Virat Kohli’s face when Yuvraj reached his century said it all.

It was an emotional moment for the entire team. They got their hero back and a lot of people deserve credit for that. The selectors for showing trust in him, Kumble and Virat Kohli for giving him the freedom to go out there and play his strokes but one person who deserves a special mention here is Yuvraj’s wife Hezel Keech.

The couple got married only few months back and since then Yuvi has been in superb form in domestic cricket, made his return to the international team and now has scored his career best individual score, at a time when not too many people expected him to do so.

We hope that the bond between the couple stays like that and Yuvraj keeps smashing the bowlers out of the park like he did today. You can watch all the live updates from second ODI between India and England here: Live Cricket Score, India vs England, 2nd ODI Cuttack: MS Dhoni scores his 10th ODI century, Yuvraj departs for 150.