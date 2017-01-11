Yuvraj Singh-MS Dhoni bromance continues despite Yograj Singh’s toxic words

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni share some light moments after England match. (Source: Reuters)

Despite Yuvraj Singh’s father criticising former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on more than one occasion to play a role in the axing of his son from the national side, no love has been lost between the two old-workhorses of Indian cricket. The duo recorded a video post India A’s warm up game against England at Mumbai which was later uploaded by Yuvraj Singh on his twitter account.

Both the players shared few light moments in the video as Yuvraj Singh praised Dhoni over his wonderful tenure as the captain of the Indian side and congratulated him on winning three major trophies: 2 world cups and a Champions Trophy. Dhoni also congratulated Yuvraj over an impressive career and thanked him for giving an opportunity to witnesses six sixes in an over from possibly the best seat in the stadium, non-striker’s end. In reply to this, the Punjab batsman thanked his captain to let him slog.

The duo also established the fact that the fans might see them at their destructive best towards the end of their careers as Dhoni is now relieved from his captaincy duty which will allow him to bat freely. Both the cricketers have enjoyed some great moments together and formed the backbone of India’s limited over side at one stage.

However, there relationship came under scrutiny after Yuvraj’s father and ex-cricketer Yograj Singh held Dhoni responsible for his son’s exclusion for the Indian side. Even when Yuvraj was called back for the ODI series against England that is scheduled to start on January 15, Yograj claimed that this happened only because Dhoni has resigned from captaincy.

Here is the video:

Well done @msdhoni on your career as captain ! 3 major wins 2 w cups ????☝????⭐️⭐️⭐️ time to unleash the old dhoni???????? pic.twitter.com/7WXdre9qJU — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 10, 2017

However, this video should be enough to settle down any rumours of rift between the two players. Earlier while speaking to bcci.tv, Yuvraj Singh desired to bat like old days alongside Dhoni. Well Yuvi, all we can say is that pleasure will be all ours.