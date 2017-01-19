  3. Yuvraj Singh at his smashing best, blasts to his highest ODI score; Twitteratti go berserk

With Yuvraj Singh slamming yet another ton in his illustrious career today, the nation once again got the glimpse of strokes the southpaw has always been famous for.

By: | Cuttack | Updated: January 19, 2017 5:52 PM
Yuvraj Singh acknowledges the crowd after his fift during the match against England in Cuttack. (Photo: AFP) Yuvraj Singh acknowledges the crowd after his fift during the match against England in Cuttack. (Photo: AFP)

With Yuvraj Singh slamming yet another ton in his illustrious career today, the nation once again got the glimpse of strokes the southpaw has always been famous for. Playing his 295th ODI in Cuttack today in the blue uniform, the left handed slammed his 14th ODI hundred. With him proving once gain that his hunger for runs is not yet over, the Twitteratti was buzz praising the way he batted. Showing his class the batsman went on to make 150 runs (21 fours and three sixes), which is his highest in the 50-over format. Here’s what Twitteratti have to to say over his batting display today.

