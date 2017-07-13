WWE superstar Triple H sends special gift to Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians; check pic

Triple H had taken to Twitter and announced that he will soon send a customised championship belt for Mumbai Indians. (Source: Twitter)

After winning the Indian Premier League (IPL), the champion side usually gets a trophy but this year’s winner Mumbai Indians also has a special gift ready for them. After Rohit Sharma-led team had won the 10th season of the Indian Premier League on May 21, WWE superstar and COO Triple H had taken to Twitter and announced that he will soon send a customised championship belt for the team. The wrestling legend once again took to the micro-blogging website on Thursday morning and revealed that the championship belt is on its way. He also posted a picture of the belt on his Twitter account. “.@MIPaltan @ImRo45 as promised, the @WWE Title is on its way… Congratulations! @WWEIndia,” wrote Triple H along with the image of the belt. Interestingly, this is not the first time that Triple H has sent a gift for a sports team or player.

After Chelsea won the English Premier League title earlier this year, Triple H had sent a similar belt to club captain John Terry. Apart from Mumbai Indians and Johny Terry, the Golden State Warriors team was also gifted a similar belt by the WWE legend. They received it as a reward for winning the 2016 NBA Championships.

Here is an image of the belt Triple H sent for Mumbai Indians:

Mumbai Indians had defeated Rising Pune Supergiants in the final of the Indian Premier League. Opting to bat first Mumbai had put on just 129 runs on the board with Krunal Pandya top scoring with 47 runs. At one stage, Pune looked like going past the line comfortably with Ajinkya Rahane (44) and Steve Smith (51) at the crease. However, the Mumbai bowlers pulled things back brilliantly to win the match by 1 run.