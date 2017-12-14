WWE superstar shares Kapil Dev, Amitabh Bachchan’s image on Instagram, leaves people confused

Image of Kapil Dev and Amitabh Bachchan shared by John Cena. (Source: Instagram)

The tagline of this Rohit Shetty’s blockbuster Golmaal Again went something like this, ‘Is Diwali Logic Nagi Sirf Magic’. Despite its amateur jokes, the film was accepted with open arms by the audience. Looks like, WWE superstar John Cena has adopted the formula. His puzzling Insta account bio reads as, “Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.” The latest post by John Cena who plans to quit professional wrestling justifies this description perfectly.

The WWE superstar has shared an old image which happens to be from a party in 1983. In this image, the then Indian Cricket team captain Kapil Dev can be seen standing with the angry young man Amitabh Bachchan. This image left a lot of fans wondering why Cena, out of nowhere posted this image. In case you are wondering too, read the bio again.

Interestingly this image came just a couple of days after Cena had posted a quote from Indian legend Rahul Dravid. “You don’t play for revenge, you play for respect and pride,” read the caption of this image. This post of the wrestler was an instant hit with the WWE Universe as well as the cricketing fans across the world.

In last few months, John Cena has significantly reduced his appearances on the WWE, acting as a ‘free agent’, who is able to compete on both RAW and SmackDown LIVE as he pleases. He made a comeback on the show in the survivor series but in a recent interview revealed that he is almost done with full-time wrestling.

“I don’t ever want to rob the consumer and phone in a performance and I don’t feel at my age that I can do a full WWE schedule, but I know that I can still contribute and I will contribute in any way shape or form, even if it’s being a surprise entry into a Survivor Series team, I will be happy to be on the team because I love WWE, so my role in the future will change,” he had said.