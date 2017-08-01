WWE SummerSlam 2017: Brock Lesnar to face these wrestlers in a fatal four way match; who will win?

Heyman made it clear that there is a big plan against Lesnar to remove him as the World Champions and bring about a change. (Reuters)

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe in a fatal four-way match at the WWE SummerSlam. Lesnar and his manager Paul Heyman are displeased by the decision taken by WWE Raw General Manager Kurt Angle on Monday. Being staged in Philadelphia, Angle’s hometown, his home coming celebration didn’t last long as he was interrupted by Lesnar and Heyman. As per a report Indian Express, Heyman made it clear that there is a big plan against Lesnar to remove him as the World Champions and bring about a change. Heyman citing the reason then when on to give a massive blow to the WWE universe by saying,”If Brock Lesnar loses the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, he leaves WWE. And I’m leaving with him.”

After making this massive announcement Heyman said that the Beast will not lose the title either way, not to ‘Unstoppable’ Braun Strowman, ‘cheap shot artist’ Samoa Joe or Roman Reign. SummerSlam is going to answer a question for real in its main event, and fans aren’t going to be able to wait to hear that answer.

Notably, SummerSlam will take at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on August 20. It will the thirteenth SummerSlam pay-per-view event. In other matches, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will defend his title against John Cena or Shinsuke Nakamura. Moreover, Naomi and Natalya will fight for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.