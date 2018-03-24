Wriddhiman Saha scores 102 runs off just 20 balls, smashes 14 sixes in an unbelievable knock

Wriddhiman Saha smashed a century off just 20 balls in JC Mukherjee tournament. (Source: AP)

Team India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha declared his form before the start of the Indian Premier League by smashing 102 runs off just 20 balls on Saturday as his team Mohun Bagan beat BNR Recreation Club by 10 wickets in JC Mukherjee T-20 local cricket tournament. Saha who will be playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2018, smashed 14 sixes and four fours in this unbelievable knock as his side chased down the modest total of 152 in just seven overs at Kalighat ground.

The West Bengal batsman took just 12 balls to reach his half-century and further increased his scoring rate by smashing the next 50 runs from just 8 balls. He also hit the winning runs for the team as Mohun Bagan posted 154/0 in the tournament, organised by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Saha started off with a single before going berserk to slam consecutive fours, followed by a six against Abhidipta Chakraborty in the first over. The right-hander lad had an astonishing strike rate of 510.00 while his opening partner and skipper Subhomoy Das remained unbeaten on 43 off 22 balls.

“I don’t know whether this is a record or not. I tried to play different shots and had that in mind ahead of the IPL,” Saha told reporters after the match while adding, “From ball one I could feel the ball was hitting the middle of my bat and so I went for it.”

The 33-year-old wicketkeeper has been constant in India’s white-ball team since Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s retirement and a couple of more performances like this might earn him a place in the limited overs’ side too.

Asked if he feels he deserves a place in the One-Day and T20 side as well, Saha said, “It’s up to the selectors. My job is to keep performing whenever I get an opportunity. He said he likes to open the innings in T20s but with SRH having mercurial David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan opening the batting, the diminutive stumper added he is ready to fit in anywhere for his team.