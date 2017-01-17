Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt ties knot, says no to dowry

The wrestler on took Re 1 as shagun from his in laws during the engagement last Saturday in Sonipat. (PTI)

The 2012 Olympics bronze meddalist wrestler Yogehwar Dutt married Sheetal last night in the national capital. She is a daughter of a Congress leader and is at present persuing her BA degree. He had set an example once again two days back by refuring to accept any dowry from his in laws. The gentleman that he is, the wrestler on took Re 1 as shagun from his in laws during the engagement last Saturday in Sonipat.

Among those who graced the occasion include former Harya chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as well as senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi. As per Zee News reports, state chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced Rs 10 crore for his village.

By winning the bronze medal during during London Olympics in 2012, Yogeshwar hd become the third wrestler towin any medal at summer games after K D Jadhav in 1952 and Sushil Kumar in 2008 and 2012. To win the medal, Yogeshwar had defeated North Korean Ri Jong-Myong, to help the Indian contingent win the fifth medal at the games.

Apart from winning the Olympics bronze medal, the wrestlers had also brought several other laurels for the country including gold medal in 2010 Commonwealth Games, bronze in 2006 Asian Games and another gold medal in 2014 commonwealth games among others.