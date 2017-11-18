Wrestler Sushil Kumar wins gold at National Wrestling Championship

. Back in action after three-long years, Kumar fought for just two minutes and 33 seconds in total on the mat as he battled only two of his initial round bouts before three of his challengers in the quarterfinal, semifinal and final. (ANI)

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who was back on mat after the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, won a gold medal in men’s 74 kilogram freestyle competition of National Wrestling championship in Indore. Back in action after three-long years, Kumar fought for just two minutes and 33 seconds in total on the mat as he battled only two of his initial round bouts before three of his challengers in the quarterfinal, semifinal and final.

Meanwhile, India’s single woman Olympic medal winner Sakshi Malik and wrestler Geeta Phogat also achieved a gold medal each 62kg and 59 kg categories respectively of women’s wrestling on the second day of the competition. Even popular ‘Dangal girl’ Geeta’s husband Pawan Kumar also managed to end on top in 86kg.

The championship was started on November 15 at Khel Prashal here. The 62nd Senior National Wrestling Championship, organised by the Madhya Pradesh Wrestling Association, was a three-day-long event. Around 800 wrestlers, 100 coaches and 50 technical officials from all over India participated in the mega event.