World Athletics Championships 2017: Usain Bolt pulls up injured in final race of his career

Usain Bolt pulled up with injury on the anchor leg of the 4×100 metres relay final at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday as the last race of his unparalleled career ended in high drama. The 30-year-old had taken the baton for Jamaica a few metres adrift when, straining hard to catch the leaders, he suddenly suffered a hamstring injury, began hobbling and ended up coming to a halt after doing a forward roll on the track.

As Britain went on to win gold, Bolt was tended to with his head in hands. After a short while, though, he rose gingerly to his feet and limped across the line to huge cheers from the 56,000 crowd.

