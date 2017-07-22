To win Women World Cup for India, here is the amazing thing Mithali Raj is doing to keep dream alive; watch video

Raj-led side and the dominating performance throughout the series itself speaks the kind of effort the women-in-blue are putting in.

It seems that Mithali Raj and Company will leave no stone unturned to win the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. The successful run of the Raj-led side and the dominating performance throughout the series itself speaks the kind of effort the women-in-blue are putting in. However, people may not have an exact idea about what kind of training our girls are going through. While everybody is stunned by Harmanpreet Singh’s fantabulous 171-run knock against Australia, it’s worth mentioning that Mithali Raj is so-far the most successful captain and batswoman in Indian women’s cricket history. In recent ICC rankings too, Raj remained at the second spot giving a very close fight to Meg Lanning at batting chart. Raj is also the purple patch holder at the ongoing World Cup in the United Kingdom. With so much to see from the Indian skipper on the field, a video, showing Mithali practicing from half-a-bat, is going viral on social media.

Mithali, who helped India disposed of New Zealand to set up a semi-final clash against six-time champion Australia, scored a match-winning knock of 109 runs against the Kiwis. The India captain, with 774 rating points, also became the highest ODI run getter a few days back. Mithali is currently just five points away from number one Lanning (779). However, no other Indian batswoman is at the top-10. While on the other hand, Australia’s Ellyse Perry has gained three places to reach a career-best third position. Among bowlers, India’s Jhulan Goswami and Ekta Bisht are placed at sixth and seventh spots. While M Kapp of South Africa tops the chart.

A confident Mithali Raj-led squad has lived a dream so far in the tournament by storming its way into the final. In recent success, India thrashed six-time champions Australia in the semifinals. Hopes are high with Indian girls have beaten hosts England on a previous occassion. However, home-conditions may provide an extra-edge to England for Sunday’s game. All eyes will be on Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami for the game.