Wissam Ben Yedder knocking Manchester United out of Champions League was predicted; find out who did it

Sevilla’s Wissam Ben Yedder celebrates after scoring a goal against Manchester United. (Reuters)

This elimination of Manchester United from the Champions League was deserved or was seen coming taking into account their performance in English Premier League. José Mourinho’s team barely raised a moan against a Sevilla side who has struggled to defend the whole season in the Spanish League finally took their chances through the substitute Wissam Ben Yedder. The best context to place this in is Vincenzo Montella’s team are fifth in La Liga with a goal difference of minus six and had won only two of their six Champions League group games.

A match that was goalless, Yedder made the difference by replacing teammate Luis Muriel in the 72nd minute and finding the net twice within four minutes helped his team take a 2-0 lead. Although the Red Devils had pulled back one goal with Romelu Lukaka scoring the goal in the 84th minute, however, it was too late for the effort as Man U were knocked out of the Champions League.

He knew even before me lol http://t.co/PcVFBQaqbK — Wissam Ben Yedder (@WissBenYedder) March 13, 2018

However, an interesting fact has come to light. A Twitter user had predicted the outcome of the match beforehand. The prediction was to the level that the user had even predicted Yedder scoring the goal. After the match was over, Yedder shared a tweet by @Aubzology which read, “This man is going to single-handedly knock out United out of the CL tomorrow. Remember this tweet.” Along with the tweet, a photo of Yedder was attached. The Sevilla no. 9 shared the tweet, and said, “He knew even before me lol.”

After the loss, United has become the second EPL team to be knocked out of Champions League after Tottenham Hotspurs who were defeated by Juventus 2-0. Manchester City and Liverpool have already sailed through to the quarters. Chelsea will face Barcelona on Wednesday night to determine their fate in the tournament.