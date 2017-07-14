Wimbledon 2017: Sachin Tendulkar reaches Centre Court, says there to support old friend Roger Federer

Wimbledon channel spoke to the Master Blaster and he said he is there to support Federer. (PTI)

As Wimbledon 2017 enters its final leg and veteran tennis professional Roger Federer is eyeing a record eighth title in men’s singles, former Indian batting sensation Sachin Tendulkar has reportedly arrived at the championship to support the Swiss tennis superstar, who is also said to be his good friend. Soon after his arrival, Wimbledon channel spoke to the Master Blaster and he said he is there to support Federer. He said, “I’ve been watching Roger for the last 10 years. Here I am to support Roger. He is a down to earth, humble man.” This is not for the first time that Sachin has paid a visit to Wimbledon to support the former World No. 1 player.

Further speaking to the channel, the former Indian captain said, “I think Roger, as a sportsman and a tennis player, is something which the whole world admires. But I know Roger personally and I admire him more as a person. I think he is a very down to earth and humble man. It’s always nice to be around him.”

As per a report by Indian Express, Sachin met Federer for the first time in 2011 and since then the duo have become close friends. Even during Federer’s IPTL match against Rafael Nadal in New Delhi, the Swiss players personally invited Sachin for the same. “Sachin Tendulkar is the Indian sportsperson I admire the most. I met him when he visited Wimbledon. He was a lot of fun to talk to – and he is a legend. Whenever I play cricket video games, I always pick Sachin as my batsman.”, Indian Express quoted Federer saying back then.

Every year, this is the time when Sachin usually plans a trip to London and has been consistently making it a point to drop in at the SW19 to enjoy watching players like Federer and Nadal live in action.