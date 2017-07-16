Wimbledon 2017: Invincible Roger Federer beats Marin Cilic in straight sets to clinch record 8th title, turns oldest champion in tournament

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer won a record 8th Wimbledon title on Sunday evening by defeating injury-hit Marin Cilic. (Source: Twitter)

Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer won a record 8th Wimbledon title on Sunday evening by defeating injury-hit Marin Cilic in straight sets to become the tournament’s oldest champion. This was also Federer’s 19th career Grand Slam at 35, he became the oldest player to lift the Wimbledon trophy going past Arthur Ashe, who was almost 32 when he won in 1976. Federer gave a clinical performance winning the game 6-3 6-1 6-4. However, the Swiss superstar’s 11th Wimbledon final and 29th at the majors will also be remembered for the moving sight of the popular Cilic breaking down in tears after slipping 3-0 behind in the second set.

The seventh seeded Croatian who had won the 2014 US Open championship, sobbed inconsolably and buried his head in his towel as his title dream slipped away, presenting a heartbreaking sight for the fans. Cilic had his left foot taped at the end of the second set but continued to play the match with the injury. With this victory, Roger Federer also became the first player since Bjorn Borg in 1976 to win Wimbledon without dropping a set in the entire tournament.

Federer started the match strongly from the very beginning winning the first set 6-3 before taking a lead of 3-0 in the second one. At the changeover, Cilic slumped in his courtside chair in tears and in obvious pain. Cilic dropped the set 6-1 and called a medical timeout to have his left foot bandaged and take a painkiller. His discomfort was clearly visible.

After the match, Federer dedicated the victory to his family. “Wonderful moment for us as a family and to my team. This one’s for us as a family, the team, the fans and to Switzerland. It’s a special court and many legends have marked this court. To be here with Marin is very special. I hope to come back and defend,” he added.