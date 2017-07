Rafael Nadal waves as he walks off court after losing his fourth round match against Luxembourg’s Gilles Muller. (Reuters)

French Open champion Rafael Nadal’s hopes of a third Wimbledon title were crushed by Luxembourg’s Gilles Muller as the Spaniard lost 6-3 6-4 3-6 4-6 15-13 in the fourth round on Monday. The 31-year-old Spaniard battled back from losing the first two sets on Court One but left-hander Muller pounced in the 28th game of the decider for a stunning victory.

Muller will face Marin Cilic in the quarter-finals.

(Further updates awaited)