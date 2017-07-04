Wimbledon 2017 dates, schedule, timings, live streaming, order of play and where to buy tickets: All you need to know

Wimbledon 2017 dates, schedule and timings: The biggest Grand Slam of the year has begun in London as the most high-profile names from the world of tennis have come together with an aim to lift the covetted trophy. The focus will once again be on old horses Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who will look to reach new heights. Federer, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, hasn’t lost a Grand Slam match since last year’s semifinals at the All England Club while Nadal went down against Federer in the Australian Open final this year before winning the French Open. The other two main contenders in the Men’s category will be Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. Meanwhile, in the women’s category, Venus Williams will have a golden chance to grab another title in her sister Serena’s absence.
Schedule: The tournament started on Monday, July 3. The women’s final will be on Saturday, July 15, with the men’s final on Sunday, July 16.
How to get Wimbledon 2017 tickets?
You can get Wimbledon 2017 tickets through three ways:
1. Ticketmaster
2. Queuing
3. Hospitality packages
When and where to watch Wimbledon 2017 matches?
You can follow the live updates on FinancialExpress.com. The matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select HD2.
Here is the Wimbledon 2017 complete list of fixtures and order of play:
Day 1, Monday, July 3
No. 1 Andy Murray def. Alexander Bublik, 6-1, 6-4, 62
No. 4 Rafael Nadal def. John Millman, 6-1, 6-3, 6-2
Daniil Medvedev def. No. 5 Stan Wawrinka, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1
No. 7 Marin Cilic def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3
No. 9 Kei Nishikori def. Marco Cecchinato, 6-2, 62, 6-0
No. 12 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga def. Cameron Norrie, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
No. 14 Lucas Pouilledef. Malek Jaziri, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(2)
No. 16 Gilles Muller def. Marton Fucsovics, 7-5, 6-4, 6-2
No. 18 Roberto Bautista Agut def. Andreas Haider-Maurer, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2
Pierre-Hugues Herbert def. No. 20 Nick Kyrgios, 6-3, 6-4 (retired)
Aljaz Bedene def. No. 21 Ivo Karlovic, 6-7(5), 7-6(6), 6-7(7), 7-6(7), 8-6
No. 24 Sam Querrey def. Thomas Fabbiano, -6(5), 7-5, 6-2
No. 26 Steve Johnson def. Nicolas Kicker, 6-4, 7-5, 6-3
No. 28 Fabio Fognini def. Dmitry Tursunov, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3
No. 30 Karen Khachanov def. Andrey Kuznetsov, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2
Kevin Anderson def. No. 31 Fernando Verdasco, 2-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(8), 6-3
Day 2, Tuesday, July 4
No. 2 Novak Djokovic vs. Martin Klizan
No. 3 Roger Federer vs. Alexandr Dolgopolov
No. 6 Milos Raonic vs. Jan-Lennard Struff
No. 8 Dominic Thiem vs. Vasek Pospisil
No. 10 Alexander Zverev vs. Evgeny Donskoy
No. 11 Tomas Berdych vs. Jeremy Chardy
No. 13 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Diego Schwartzman
No. 15 Gael Monfils vs. Daniel Brands
No. 19 Feliciano Lopez vs. Adrian Mannarino
No. 27 Jack Sock vs. Christian Garin
No. 22 Richard Gasquet vs. David Ferrer
No. 23 John Isner vs. Taylor Fritz
No. 25 Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Jordan Thompson
No. 27 Mischa Zverev vs. Bernad Tomic
No. 29 Juan Martin Del Potro vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis
No. 32 Paolo Lorenzi vs. Horacio Zeballos
Day 3, Wednesday, July 5
Second round play
Day 4, Thursday, July 6
Second round play
Day 5, Friday, July 7
Third round play
Day 6, Saturday, July 8
Third round play
Day 7, Monday, July 10
Round of 16
Day 8, Tuesday, July 11
Women’s quarterfinals
Day 9, Wednesday, July 12
Men’s quarterfinals
Day 10, Thursday, July 13
Women’s semifinals
Day 11, Friday, July 14
Men’s semifinals
Day 12, Saturday, July 15
Women’s final
Day 13, Sunday, July 16
Men’s final