Wimbledon 2017 dates, schedule, timings, live streaming, order of play and where to buy tickets: All you need to know

Wimbledon 2017 dates, schedule, timings, live streaming, order of play and where to buy tickets: Roger Federer, Eugenie Bouchard, Rafael nadal and Ashleigh Barty. (Source: Reuters/AP)

Wimbledon 2017 dates, schedule and timings: The biggest Grand Slam of the year has begun in London as the most high-profile names from the world of tennis have come together with an aim to lift the covetted trophy. The focus will once again be on old horses Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who will look to reach new heights. Federer, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, hasn’t lost a Grand Slam match since last year’s semifinals at the All England Club while Nadal went down against Federer in the Australian Open final this year before winning the French Open. The other two main contenders in the Men’s category will be Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. Meanwhile, in the women’s category, Venus Williams will have a golden chance to grab another title in her sister Serena’s absence.

Schedule: The tournament started on Monday, July 3. The women’s final will be on Saturday, July 15, with the men’s final on Sunday, July 16.

How to get Wimbledon 2017 tickets?

You can get Wimbledon 2017 tickets through three ways:

1. Ticketmaster

2. Queuing

3. Hospitality packages

When and where to watch Wimbledon 2017 matches?

You can follow the live updates on FinancialExpress.com. The matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select HD2.

Here is the Wimbledon 2017 complete list of fixtures and order of play:

Day 1, Monday, July 3

No. 1 Andy Murray def. Alexander Bublik, 6-1, 6-4, 62

No. 4 Rafael Nadal def. John Millman, 6-1, 6-3, 6-2

Daniil Medvedev def. No. 5 Stan Wawrinka, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

No. 7 Marin Cilic def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3

No. 9 Kei Nishikori def. Marco Cecchinato, 6-2, 62, 6-0

No. 12 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga def. Cameron Norrie, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

No. 14 Lucas Pouilledef. Malek Jaziri, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(2)

No. 16 Gilles Muller def. Marton Fucsovics, 7-5, 6-4, 6-2

No. 18 Roberto Bautista Agut def. Andreas Haider-Maurer, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2

Pierre-Hugues Herbert def. No. 20 Nick Kyrgios, 6-3, 6-4 (retired)

Aljaz Bedene def. No. 21 Ivo Karlovic, 6-7(5), 7-6(6), 6-7(7), 7-6(7), 8-6

No. 24 Sam Querrey def. Thomas Fabbiano, -6(5), 7-5, 6-2

No. 26 Steve Johnson def. Nicolas Kicker, 6-4, 7-5, 6-3

No. 28 Fabio Fognini def. Dmitry Tursunov, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3

No. 30 Karen Khachanov def. Andrey Kuznetsov, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2

Kevin Anderson def. No. 31 Fernando Verdasco, 2-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(8), 6-3

Day 2, Tuesday, July 4

No. 2 Novak Djokovic vs. Martin Klizan

No. 3 Roger Federer vs. Alexandr Dolgopolov

No. 6 Milos Raonic vs. Jan-Lennard Struff

No. 8 Dominic Thiem vs. Vasek Pospisil

No. 10 Alexander Zverev vs. Evgeny Donskoy

No. 11 Tomas Berdych vs. Jeremy Chardy

No. 13 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Diego Schwartzman

No. 15 Gael Monfils vs. Daniel Brands

No. 19 Feliciano Lopez vs. Adrian Mannarino

No. 27 Jack Sock vs. Christian Garin

No. 22 Richard Gasquet vs. David Ferrer

No. 23 John Isner vs. Taylor Fritz

No. 25 Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Jordan Thompson

No. 27 Mischa Zverev vs. Bernad Tomic

No. 29 Juan Martin Del Potro vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis

No. 32 Paolo Lorenzi vs. Horacio Zeballos

Day 3, Wednesday, July 5

Second round play

Day 4, Thursday, July 6

Second round play

Day 5, Friday, July 7

Third round play

Day 6, Saturday, July 8

Third round play

Day 7, Monday, July 10

Round of 16

Day 8, Tuesday, July 11

Women’s quarterfinals

Day 9, Wednesday, July 12

Men’s quarterfinals

Day 10, Thursday, July 13

Women’s semifinals

Day 11, Friday, July 14

Men’s semifinals

Day 12, Saturday, July 15

Women’s final

Day 13, Sunday, July 16

Men’s final