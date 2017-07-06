Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal reach third round

“Until right at the end of the match, the last three games when I did not serve particularly well, the rest of the match I served well,” Murray said.

Defending champion Andy Murray and 10-time French Open winner Rafael Nadal both moved to the third at Wimbledon with a straight-sets win here on Wednesday. World No 1 Murray took only an hour and 36 minutes to beat Germany’s Dustin Brown 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 while Nadal, who from 2012 to 2015 was defeated by players ranked respectively by No 100, No 135, No 144 and No 102, beat American Donald Young 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 to reach the last 32 for merely the second time since he was runner-up to Novak Djokovic here in 2011, Xinhua reported.

“Until right at the end of the match, the last three games when I did not serve particularly well, the rest of the match I served well,” Murray said. “I was getting a lot of free points there. I served a lot bigger than I did in the first round which was good, he was not able to attack my second serve like he tries to do. So that was positive. “I moved pretty well, too. Against guys that play a lot of drop shots and come forward, you need to move well and I did that.”

Nadal will next play the No 30 seed Karen Khachanov in the third round while Murray takes on Fabio Fognini of Italy. “I think I’m doing the right things, but I do not know how deep I can go in the draw,” said Nadal, who will once again become world No. 1 if he reaches the final here. Seventh seed Marin Cilic beat German Florian Mayer 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5), 7-5; Japan’s ninth seed Kei Nishikori fought off hard challenges to defeat Sergiy Stakhovsky 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-1, 7-6 (6).