Why Pakistan beat India in Champions Trophy final 2017

Pakistan celebrate winning the ICC Champions Trophy Final. (Reuters)

Pakistan beat India in Champions Trophy final 2017. It doesn’t always happen when a team written-off by experts at the very start of a big tournament goes on to win it like a true champion. Pakistan is not a minion in the world of cricket. It has the tendency to surprise the favourites and cause heart-burn to scores of fans. But at the start of Champions Trophy this year, Pakistan’s story was different. Team was in a dilapidated condition, literally, and its massive loss to India in its first match of the tournament only stamped that. But then, cricket or for that matter, any sports, is a great leveler. It is not war but an unending struggle of minds, bodies, temperament and courage. At the end of the tournament, Pakistan proved they had better control over all these attributes vis-a-vis India. However, two simple questions still remain. 1) How Pakistan managed to beat India? 2) How India managed to lose?

As the match is over, we know that Pakistan outplayed India. But this can’t be the only reason. For it takes a lot to score such a win. Industrialist Anand Mahindra gives a reason. In a tweet on Monday, Mahindra says Pakistan won because it played with the “spirit of a start-up.” That it didn’t know “what was impossible”. By Mahindra’s analogy, it is evident how India lost. India played like an elephantine company, overconfident of its forward march. But then, nothing goes on forever — and certainly not the wins. Here also lies a lesson for India captain Virat Kohli and his men.

Monday morning reflection: The Pak team had the spirit of a Start-up company. They just didn’t know what was impossible… — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 19, 2017

The inspired Pakistan hammered India by 180 runs to lift the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday. It rode on a scintillating hundred from rookie opener Fakhar Zaman and a sensational bowling spell from Mohammad Amir. With this, Pakistan lifted their first ICC title triumph since the 2009 World Twenty20 win. Moreover, Pakistan broke the jinx of not performing against India in big ticket matches. While Zaman scored a century, Amir (6-2-16-3) tormented the Indian batsmen with a devastating first spell. The match also turned out to be a nightmare for India under Virat Kohli.