  3. Why Pakistan beat India in Champions Trophy final 2017

Why Pakistan beat India in Champions Trophy final 2017

Pakistan beat India in Champions Trophy final 2017. It doesn't always happen when a team written-off by experts goes on to win it like a true champion.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: June 19, 2017 1:11 PM
Champions Trophy final 2017, pakistan beat india, anand mahindra, anand mahindra twitter, pakistan india, india pakistan, champions trophy Pakistan celebrate winning the ICC Champions Trophy Final. (Reuters)

Pakistan beat India in Champions Trophy final 2017. It doesn’t always happen when a team written-off by experts at the very start of a big tournament goes on to win it like a true champion. Pakistan is not a minion in the world of cricket. It has the tendency to surprise the favourites and cause heart-burn to scores of fans. But at the start of Champions Trophy this year, Pakistan’s story was different. Team was in a dilapidated condition, literally, and its massive loss to India in its first match of the tournament only stamped that. But then, cricket or for that matter, any sports, is a great leveler. It is not war but an unending struggle of minds, bodies, temperament and courage. At the end of the tournament, Pakistan proved they had better control over all these attributes vis-a-vis India. However, two simple questions still remain. 1) How Pakistan managed to beat India? 2) How India managed to lose?

As the match is over, we know that Pakistan outplayed India. But this can’t be the only reason. For it takes a lot to score such a win. Industrialist Anand Mahindra gives a reason. In a tweet on Monday, Mahindra says Pakistan won because it played with the “spirit of a start-up.” That it didn’t know “what was impossible”. By Mahindra’s analogy, it is evident how India lost. India played like an elephantine company, overconfident of its forward march. But then, nothing goes on forever — and certainly not the wins. Here also lies a lesson for India captain Virat Kohli and his men.

The inspired Pakistan hammered India by 180 runs to lift the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday. It rode on a scintillating hundred from rookie opener Fakhar Zaman and a sensational bowling spell from Mohammad Amir. With this, Pakistan lifted their first ICC title triumph since the 2009 World Twenty20 win. Moreover, Pakistan broke the jinx of not performing against India in big ticket matches. While Zaman scored a century, Amir (6-2-16-3) tormented the Indian batsmen with a devastating first spell. The match also turned out to be a nightmare for India under Virat Kohli.

  1. S
    Satheesh
    Jun 20, 2017 at 5:30 pm
    Middle order is too weak, In future always include one spinner in all conditions. India tried 2 spinners on a flat pitch.Yuvaraj did not do anything in bowling. 50 extra runs gave away by wides,no ball and 7 to 8 runs per over by spinners.panic created by scoring 335 plus. A brilliant captain may choose batting first in a final especially against Pakisthan.
    Reply
    1. S
      Satheesh
      Jun 20, 2017 at 5:10 pm
      You gave extra 50 runs to pakistan by wides no balls and poor bowling.Man of the series in world cup 2011 yuvaraj was not in bowling picture as if he forgot bowling techniques future India should always try 3 regular fast bowlers and one spinner and the rest is shared by Pandya and a partime spinner. Never include 2 regular spinners since no body can predict the pitch in a cricket match as we experienced in a big match like Champions trophy.Manish pandey, rishi panth and shami should be tried in west Indies. Middle order is great only in paper london if the pitch is flat why the team included two spinners.
      Reply
      1. v
        vivekanand_dubey@yahoo.co.in
        Jun 19, 2017 at 12:52 pm
        I think it was the spell of Amir which broke India's back. Virat is turning to be another Sachin. Great with cricketing bat but poor with captaincy cap.
        Reply
        1. B
          BH KRISH
          Jun 19, 2017 at 11:43 am
          The true reason of india's loss is that they lack the fighting spirit.Their bellies are full.So there is no fire in their belly.
          Reply
          1. P
            Prashant V Naik
            Jun 19, 2017 at 11:24 am
            Agreed. Its a lesson for the India Captain who looked so over confident. He seemed struggling throughout the Pak innings. He took it for granted that Indian team is superior to the young in experienced Pak eleven and we can win easily, irrespective of whatever score made by Pak . Virat could have used the bowling of Yuvraj Rohit when the regular bowlers were getting pasting but he did not. The management should discuss the strategy and also impose control on Virat.
            Reply
            1. Load More Comments

            Go to Top