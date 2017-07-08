Why Mahendra Singh Dhoni does not have any tattoo; know the reason

Dhoni revealed whether it is in doctor’s hands or a tattoo artist’s, when it comes to syringes he lacks the courage.(PTI)

Well Mahendra Singh Dhoni does not sport any tattoo. The reason behind, Dhoni is scared of the syringes and gets frightened with even a mention of it, the website Rajnikanth vs jokes reported. The former Indian cricket captain has led the team towards victory in some terrible conditions many times. As an Indian cricket team’s captain, Dhoni won almost every trophy he could and took made India number 1 in Test cricket. Dhoni revealed that whether it is in the doctor’s hands or a tattoo artist’s, when it comes to handling syringes and needles he lacks the courage, thecricketlounge.com reported.

The new trend of getting inked among the young Indian cricketers was apparently started by Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, a TOI report said. According to reports, Shikhar Dhawan and his wife both are addicted to tattoos. “Mere paas chaar tattoos hain, ” TOI quoted him as saying. Shikhar’s teammates called him ‘Gabbar’ as he has a ‘Carpe Diem’ tattoo on the back of his left bicep, the report further added.

In the tattoo group, Ravindra Jadeja has a tattoo which is actually his nickname, ‘Jaddu’, – which he got in his right forearm. Not satisfied with one he also got a dragon tattoo on his back– which he also tweeted.

Suresh Raina, who was also inspired by his teammates, has one in his right biceps, he’s got ‘Believe’ inked in a flowy font, TOI report said. Umesh Yadav has five tattoos on his left hand, all the way from his shoulder to arms. A tattoo of Lord Shiva, below which is the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra. He also did a tattoo in respect and love for his late mother, the report added.