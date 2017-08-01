Why Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly took a taxi to reach BCCI meeting

The former India captain was seen getting down from an ordinary yellow taxi outside the premises of the five-star luxury hotel (PTI)

How common is it when the guards of a five-star hotel on EM Bypass of Kolkata gets to witness its own son Sourav Ganguly getting down from a yellow ambassador taxi to attend a BCCI meeting. The former Indian captain who has a collection of luxury cars normally prefer his BMW for a ride. But unfortunately, the car broke down at the Exide crossing on Tuesday. As per a report by PTI, Ganguly’s driver said,”The BMW broke down on Lee Road near Exide crossing. He hired a yellow taxi and rushed to the meeting.” The former India captain was seen getting down from an ordinary yellow taxi outside the premises of the five-star luxury hotel that was delayed by half an hour. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president then chaired the technical committee meeting of the BCCI. Meanwhile, according to a report by Indian Express, earlier on July 30, Ganguly while talking about India and Sri Lanka cricket team told India Today,”India is perfectly balanced with so much firepower in their batting, bowling and fielding. Sri Lanka on the other hand, have a lot to worry about.”

While talking about Virat Kohli as a captain he said,”Virat hasn’t been tested yet. Sri Lanka is probably not the strongest Test side at the moment. For me, the fans as well as for Virat Kohli himself, the yardstick will be how well his side performs in South Africa, Australia and England.” On the contrary, the former India captain also praised Kohli.

He said,”I don’t consider it a lean patch as he only struggled in one series. If you look at the Champions Trophy and the one-day series in West Indies, he has been in good touch. Sri Lanka has a lot to think about on how to get batsmen like Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane out. If they don’t bowl well they will have to field a lot in these hot and humid conditions.”