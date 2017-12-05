Who is Washington Sundar? Meet the new kid in skipper Rohit Sharma led T20 India squad

Washington Sundar. (IPL)

At just 18 years of age, Washington Sundar earned his maiden call-up for the Indian squad, that will play against Sri Lanka in a three-match T20 series which will start from December 20. Named after PD Washington as a mark of thanksgiving to his mentor by his father, Sundar has risen in the ranks from the age-group level to the Under-19 level and from Tamil Nadu to Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS). A left-handed top-order batsman who also bowls off-spin, the 18-year-old made a rather low-key first-class debut-coming after an impressive performance for India in the Under-19 World Cup which was held in Bangladesh. India eventually finished runner-up losing the finals against West Indies. Being unsold during the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions, Sundar was recruited as an injury replacement to R Ashwin. The 18-year-old made his T20 debut during the 2017 IPL for Rising Pune Supergiant.

He made a big impact with his bowling during the Qualifier against Mumbai Indians, taking the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and Ambati Rayudu, finishing with figures of 3 for 16 off four overs and with it the Man of the Match award. He didn’t do a bad job in the final either, finishing with impressive figures of three for 16, even though RPS lost the game by one run.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder will try to make his mark in his probable debut on December 20 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. Indian captain Virat Kohli along with other senior players has been rested for the T20 series. Apart from Kohli the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested for the series. The only senior player to feature in the short-format is former Indian captain MS Dhoni.

