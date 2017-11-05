Who is Virat Kohli? Meet the Delhi boy hiding beneath team India cap

Virat Kohli with his family during Diwali, (Source: Twitter)

As soon as the camera started rolling for the latest episode of Breakfast with Superstars, Gaurav Kapoor asked Virat Kohli to clarify who he is sitting with: the sophisticated gentleman who goes for post-match conferences or the Delhi boy who lives life to the fullest – flamboyantly. Such has been the journey of the Indian skipper that you feel that there are two different personalities living inside him. One of them wants to maintain a strict fitness regime, have admiration for his opponents and be a role model for the youngsters while the other is a carefree man in his late 20s who wants to party hard, get his body inked and beat the shit out of every opponent who provokes him.

Fortunately, Kohli has done well to keep both these personalities away from each other. However, every now and then you see the captain of the Indian team dancing on the cricket field or putting up captions like teens do, on Instagram. Today, both these personalities have turned 29. While most people know about his exploits as a cricketer and gentleman, both on and off the field, it is that other part of Kohli, the Delhi boy inside him who often gets overshadowed.

In his conversation with Gaurav Kapoor, Kohli revealed that he has not eaten butter chicken and naan for four years now. For any Delhiwala, Punjabi butter chicken is irresistible but then you have Kohli who craves for this food and yet, understands he needs to stay fit to keep performing for India.

When asked what would he like to eat, if he has a cheat day, Kohli replied, “Rajouri Garden ke Chhole Bhature”. Yes, that’s it! A man who has been on a strict diet for four years has only one dish on his wishlist and that is the most Delhi thing to do.

Very few people know that despite being the greatest batsman of his generation, Kohli wears a Kara on his right arm and believes in mythologies and religious black threads.

While Anushka Sharma has tried to keep her relationship with Kohli private, the Indian skipper has never been shy of speaking about it at public events. He has also shared the images of the couple on his Twitter as well as the Instagram accounts on more than one occasion.

In one of his interviews earlier this year, Kohli had revealed that he even got his aggression from the Delhi cricket circuit where it was a must. “When I came to the international level, I wanted to be the player which the opposition wanted out. I never wanted to be just another player in the XI. I always wanted to be somebody who the opposition wanted to get out first,” he had said back then.

Well, for once (it is his birthday today, after all!), one can keep all these things aside, but then again, how can one forget his typical Delhi bhangra moves! He did it with Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle inside a room, he did it again with ABD at a bar and he completed the hat-trick by doing it yet again at Yuvraj Singh’s marriage, this time with Anushka.

So, who is Virat Kohli? He is the captain of the Indian cricket team, he is the best batsman of this generation but beneath that team India cap, he is just another Delhi boy.