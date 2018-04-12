Who is Tejaswani Sawant? Meet Indian shooter who won silver in women’s 50m Rifle Prone at Commonwealth Games

Shooter Tejaswani Sawant won a silver medal in the ongoing CWG 2018 at Gold Coast (Source: SAI Media)

Commonwealth Games 2018: Shooter Tejaswani Sawant won a silver medal in the ongoing CWG 2018 at Gold Coast on Thursday. The Indian shooter earned 618.9 points in women’s 50m Rifle Prone event, winning India’s 25th medal at the tournament. Before Sawant, Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu had won Gold medals for India in 2018 Commonwealth Games. Anjum Moudgil, the other Indian in the fray, finished 16th, shooting a combined 602.2 in six rounds. Singapore’s rifle ace Martina Lindsay Veloso won the gold medal with a Games record 621.0, while Seonaid Mcintosh of Scotland bagged the bronze with 618.1 at the Belmont Shooting center. Wondering who is Tejaswani Sawant? Here is all you need to know:

1. With a dream to become a shooter, Tejaswani Sawant started training at the age of 13.

2. Born in Kolhapur which is situated on the western side of Maharashtra, Sawant practised at the Dudhali area with the minimum facilities.

3. She was born in an Army family and started her career in 2003. She won two Gold medals at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourn in 10m air rifle and 10m air rifle (pairs).

4. In 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games, Sawant won a silver and two bronze medals in 50m rifle prone, 50m rifle 3 positions and 50m rifle prone (pairs), respectively.

5. With her win at Gold Coast, she became the first Indian woman to medal twice in this event at the Commonwealth Games. The only other Indian to win a medal in this event was Roopa Unnikrishnan, who won Gold in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur.

37-year-old Sawant had earlier equalled the world record (EWR) after winning gold in the Munich World Championships in 2010 in the 50m rifle prone. She had also won bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions in the ISSF World Cup held in Munich in 2009. She was awarded the Arjuna Award from the government of India in 2011.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced cash prizes for those who bagged medals in the ongoing Commonwealth Games Gold Coast.