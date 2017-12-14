Who is Sobers Joban? Indian businessman who allegedly planned to fix Big Bash, promised millions from IPL

Sobers Joban and Priyank Saxena. (Source: The Sun video grab)

The cricketing world was rocked once again by fixing claims on Thursday morning when a team of British newspaper The Sun alleged that two bookmakers including an Indian businessman Sobers Joban, had offered to sell details of rigged periods of play of the ongoing Perth Test between England and Australia. The tabloid said their undercover reporters were asked for up to Pound 140,000 (USD 187,000, 158,000 euros) to “spot fix” match in such a way as to reflect the exact amount of runs scored in an over. In a video made public by the newspaper, Sobers can be heard saying, “So what you want? You want to see something magic in Big Bash?”

Sobers along with his partner Priyank Saxena claimed that they could offer fixes on up to four matches in the Australian Twenty20 competition with the help of an Aussie cricketer. The pair claimed that millions can be made from fixes in the Big Bash as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL), and the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). All three Twenty20 contests involve some of the sport’s biggest names. However, there was no mention of the leagues being involved.

Sobers who was born on 21st January 1986 in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba went on to represent his state at Under-19 and Under-22 level in the early 2000s. His father while speaking to a news channel revealed that they had named him after the West Indian great Gary Sobers. He added that his son is innocent and is being framed.

In this video, Joban claims that players could earn as much as £6million from carrying out fixes on IPL matches, with bookies raking in six times as much from illegal bets. His partner Priyank also offered reporters fixes on the Bangladesh Premier League which this year features a host of top stars. Joban explained that the players are being paid only through shady Hawala cash to avoid large sums appearing in bank accounts.

This year’s Big Bash will feature star names like Kevin Pietersen, Eion Morgan and David Willey alongside ex-New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum as well as top Australian one-day international players such as Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell and Adam Voges.