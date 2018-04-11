Who is Shreyasi Singh? Meet Delhi shooter who won Gold in Women’s Double Trap event at CWG 2018

Shreyasi Singh after winning Gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2018. (Source: IOA)

Shreyasi Singh, a Delhi shooter, won India’s 12th Gold medal in the Women’s Double Trap event at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Wednesday morning. The 26-year-old shooter bettered her record from 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games where she had claimed the silver medal. Shreyasi shot 96 points in the finals at Gold Coast and defeated Australia’s Emma Cox two shots to one in the shoot-off. The bronze medal went to Scotland’s Linda Pearson who shot 87 to finish a point ahead of Varsha Varma, the other Indian shooter in the event who held the third place for a while.

Wondering who is Shreyasi Singh? Here is all you need to know about her:

1. Shreyasi comes from a family of shooters. Her grandfather and father served in the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) as its president.

2. Delhi-born Shreyasi had represented India in two events at the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games Delhi but failed to win a single medal.

3. Four years later in Glasgow, she won a silver medal in double trap event and followed it up with a bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.

4. Before the start of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Shreyasi Singh won silver at the 2017 Commonwealth Championships in Brisbane.

5. At Gold Coast, she held her nerve and capitalised on her opponent’s lapses to win the women’s double trap gold medal.

Talking about her win, Singh said that she was upset after missing out on Gold in 2014. “I’m feeling really well. In 2014, I won the silver and I was really upset that I couldn’t win the gold but now, also I was trailing, but when I got the opportunity to fight more and fight harder in the shoot off, I was really happy about that, and I gave it 100 per cent,” Shreyasi said.

Praising her competitor Emma, Shreyasi said that she is a brilliant shooter but added that God was on her side. Cox missed 12 of her 30 shots in the fourth round after placing herself in the gold medal position.

“My coaches really helped me, and my family is also here so they were a big support for me. I just had it in me that I want to win the gold medal,” Shreyasi said.