Who is Poonam Yadav, the Indian cricket team player who starred in Women World Cup in India vs England Final

Poonam Yadav had a fantastic bowling spell and was lethal today. No wonder Prime Minister Modi’s message through Twitter to the 25-year-old leg spinner from Agra read Best wishes! Poonam Yadav showed promise as a cricketer from her very first international match in 2013. Poonam made her debut against Bangladesh in a T20I match in Vadodara in 2013. In her first match, Yadav saved the Indian cricket team as she took three wickets while conceding only 21 runs as the Indian Women’s Cricket team tried to defend a score of 123 runs. In that match in 2013 India defeated their Bangladeshi counterparts by a mere 10 runs, according to an espncricinfo.com report.

Poonam Yadav, according to starsunfolded.com, has always been interested in playing sports. Her father, a former Army man, said that Poonam has never been afraid of injuries and unlike most girls, she was never scared of getting a scar. However, India’s leading bowler could have been a story which may never have taken off. Her father at one point tried to stop her from playing cricket, it was only because of the insistence of her mentor that her father backed her.

Till June 2017 nearly 30 percent of her wickets in ODIs and 20 percent of her wickets in test matches against right-handed batters were due to stumping, this can be attributed to Poonam’s short height. Poonam is 5’1″ and when she releases the ball it flies high, above the eye line of the batter, forcing her to come forward. This results in a higher number of stampings, as per the report.

Poonam Yadav's fantastic bowling can be lethal for even the best batsmen. Best wishes! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

In the India vs Sri Lanka cricket match in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 Poonam took 2 wickets while conceding only 23 runs in her 10 overs. Domestically Poonam plays for Central Zone, Uttar Pradesh and the Railways.