Who is Jhulan Goswami? Meet the tall fast bowler who broke England backbone in Women World Cup final

If you love cricket and have ever watched a women cricket match involving the Indian team, you are likely to hear the name of Jhulan Goswami at least once, if not more often. The tall fast bowler from West Bengal who was the fastest bowler in women’s cricket at her peak has been a mainstay in the Indian women’s team for over a decade now. Once a ball girl in the 1997 World Cup, Jhulan Goswami is today representing the Indian women’s team in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 final. Not just that, Jhulan also picked up three crucial wickets in the middle overs to send the opposition onto the backfoot. In case you are still wondering who is Jhulan Goswami, this information will certainly help spotlight her:

1. Inspired by Cathryn Fitzpatrick, Jhulan Goswami always wanted to be a cricketer. She used to travel for two hours every day to practice in Kolkata before catching up with studies back in her hometown Chakdaha.

2. A tall framework convinced her coach to encourage Jhulan Goswami to turn into a fearsome pacer and he even convinced her parents. After that, there was no looking back.

3. Standing at 5’11” Jhulan started her career as a pure fast bowler before developing some serious big-hitting abilities. Along with a young Mithali Raj, Jhulan added a world record seventh-wicket partnership worth 157 against the hosts England at Taunton in 2002.

4. Exactly four years later, Jhulan picked up her career-best 10-wicket haul and guided India to their historic Test series win on foreign soil. She also won the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year award in 2007 and was appointed as the captain of the Indian team.

5. She was also awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2010, and the Padma Shri two years later. Jhulan along with Mithali is the only player to feature in two Women’s World Cup final for India. She finished today’s match with 23/3 in her 10 overs.