Who is Hasin Jahan? Know about Mohammed Shami’s wife who accused Indian pacer of having extra-marital affair

Hasin Jahan, wife of Mohammed Shami, on Tuesday, accused the Indian fast bowler of having extra-marital affairs. (Facebook/Mohammed Shami)

Hasin Jahan, wife of Mohammed Shami, on Tuesday, accused the Indian fast bowler of having extra-marital affairs, alleging that he has cheated on her with several other women. Jahan and Shami were married on June 6, 2014. The former model comes from a business family in Kolkata. Her father Mohamed Hassan is a successful businessman and runs a transportation business while her mother is a homemaker. Jahan claimed that she made a lot of efforts to save their marriage but was instead threatened by the fast bowler and his family members, which left her no other option but to come out in public.

“Whatever I have posted is just the tip of the iceberg. Shami’s acts are far more heinous. He has relationships with multiple women,” Jahan said. Mohammed Shami’s wife had posted several screenshots on her Facebook page and claimed that Shami was involved in multiple extra-marital affairs.

The post was uploaded from an unverified account and it was titled ‘Shami’s enjoyment’. The post had several pictures of the quickies text messages to multiple women. She also posted a few pictures of Shami with other women and claimed it as Mohammed Shami’s ‘girlfriends’.

Born and brought up in Bengal, Jahan wanted to be a model from a very young age. However, she decided to give up on it after getting married to Mohammed Shami and became a complete homemaker. She reportedly loves to travel and has often accompanied Shami on tours.

The couple had got married on June 6th, 2014 at Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. They had reportedly dated for about 2 years before tying the knot.

Now, in an interview with ABP News, Jahan said that she had got to know about the affairs within a month of her marriage but chose to keep silent. She said that the extra-marital affairs of Shami came to light after she found a smartphone from Shami’s car. The phone as Jahan claimed was gifted to Shami by his Delhi Daredevils in 2014.