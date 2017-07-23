Who is Harmanpreet Kaur: From Punjab police snub to Tendulkar help, 5 things you may not know about the star batswoman

Star batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur needs no introduction.

Star batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur needs no introduction; especially after she hit a scintillating century to help India defeat mighty Australia and enter the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. The 28-year-old right-handed batter hit an unbeaten 171 off just 115 balls in the semi-final match to knock out the reigning champions from the tournament being played in England. Now, promotion and felicitations are on the cards for the batswoman for her outstanding ton. On Sunday, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to say, “Who is not a fan of Harmanpreet Kaur? Her stellar innings in semi finals will always be remembered. Do your best today.” PM Modi tweeted ahead of high-voltage India vs England WWC 2017 final match. Here are things you may not know about the star batswoman:-

Harmanpreet Kaur is currently employed as Chief Office Superintendent in Mumbai. The Mumbai division of Western Railway (WR) has employed her.

employed her.

2 – In 2010-11, when she was in dire need of a job, the Punjab government snubbed her application for a job in the Punjab Police, according to a report in Times of India. She hails from Moga in Punjab

3 – BCCI has already announced a cash award of Rs 50 lakh for her

4 – Not even a single political party or their representative has ever visited Harmanpreet’s home since 2009, according to the star batswoman’s father

5 – Harmanpreet got a job in Western Railways four years ago on the recommendation of Sachin Tendulkar, according to TOI.

The Mumbai division of Western Railway (WR), which has employed her, said Kaur has shown extraordinary talent, and therefore, it would recommend to the Railway Board to promote her. “Certainly, we would recommend her name to the Railway Ministry for promotion. We will also felicitate her when she comes back home,” said Ravinder Bhakar, chief PRO of WR.

Also, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced a cash reward of Rs five lakh for cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur for her performance that steered India to the finals of ICC Women’s World Cup.