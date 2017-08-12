Who is Davinder Singh Kang? Meet first Indian to reach javelin finals at World Championship

Davinder Singh Kang was born in 1988 in Punjab. (Source: IE image)

Davinder Singh Kang scripted history on Friday when he became the first India to reach the javelin finals at the World Championship with a throw of 84.22m. Davinder was up against world-class athletes including Germans Johannes Vetter and Thomas Rohler and finished with the seventh best throw overall while the more-fancied compatriot Neeraj Chopra failed to advance. Kang will now compete at the final today and will look to become only the second Indian to win a medal after Anju Bobby George, who won a bronze medal in women’s long jump at the 2003 World Championships in Paris. If you still don’t know who is Davinder Singh Kang. Here is all you need to know:

1. Davinder Singh Kang was born in 1988 in Punjab and currently works as the Naib Subedar in the Indian Army.

2. The 28-year-old also coaches junior athletes but surprisingly entered the field without a coach himself.

3. He was reportedly given one lakh rupees for training ahead of Indian Grand Prix by one of his trainee’s father.

4. Davinder Singh Kand qualified for World Championships with a personal best throw of 84.57m in the Patiala Leg of Indian Grand Prix 2017. However, his participation was under doubt after NADA found traces of marijuana in his Indian Grand Prix Delhi leg sample.

5. Despite that Kang was named in the squad and reportedly carried an injury with him during the qualification round in London. He had won a bronze medal at Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneshwar with a throw of 83.29m.

“I have a clear idea of what I am going to do. I will go all out from the very first throw. Just wait and watch, I can assure you that all my doubters and those who ridiculed me will be left with mouths wide-open after the finals. I really believe I can grab that medal,” Kang told The Indian Express after his latest achievement.