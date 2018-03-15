When Virat Kohli made special appearance in West Bengal board exams, delighted students

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli may have taken a break from international cricket after a long tour of South Africa but continues to make headlines. (Source: PTI)

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli may have taken a break from international cricket after a long tour of South Africa but continues to make headlines, this time for appearing in West Bengal class X exams. Before you jump to any conclusions, Kohli didn’t appear in the exam physically but was mentioned in one of the questions in the English paper. Reportedly, the students were asked a 10-mark compulsory question in their English paper on Virat Kohli.

In this question, the students were asked to write a short profile based on the points mentioned in the question paper (if at all you need points to write on Virat Kohli’s profile). Former India player from Bengal, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who is a Trinamool Congress legislator in the assembly appreciated the move and said that Kohli’s life is a great example for students.

“Besides being an icon, Kohli’s life is about dedication, hard work and discipline, which can be an example for students. I appreciate the gesture and I hope in future there will be questions on sporting icons not only in Madhyamik but other board examinations as well,” Shukla was quoted saying by HT.

Virat Kohli’s journey is truly an inspiration for the youngsters. The 29-year-old batsman rose to fame by leading India to 2008 ICC Under 19 World Cup win. Months after his heroic feat, Kohli was drafted into the Indian team for the Sri Lanka tour in August 2008.

The first few years were not as great as Kohli would have expected. He was asked to open the batting in Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag’s absence. Kohli struggled to keep his place in the national side but worked hard on his batting and fitness.

He is now one of the finest modern day batsmen and is on his way to legendary status.