When Virat Kohli knocked journo for a six after ‘batting failure’ taunt

Virat Kohli celebrating a wicket against England at Bengaluru. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli may not have had a good T20 series against England with the bat but the Indian captain certainly looked in form during the post-match conference as he knocked the journalist out for a six who tried to taunt him for his low scores. When questioned whether his decision to open the innings was a bad one he replied, “Maine IPL mein batting ki thi as an opener. Char hundred banaye the. Tab kisi ne kuch nahi bola. Ab match mein run nahi banaye to problem ho gayi.”

Virat Kohli had an outstanding IPL season last year where he went on to score 973 runs from 17 matches at an inhuman average of 81.08. These runs came at a strike-rate of 152.03 and included 4 centuries and 7 half-centuries. He also helped his side into the final of the tournament.

Watch Kohli’s epic reply:

Kohli continued, “That time people were saying ‘oh! such a revelation.’ Now I don’t score in two innings. Focus on others as well. There are 10 other players in the team. If I do everything so what will the others do.”

During the recently concluded T20 series against England, he promoted himself up the order to accommodate Suresh Raina at number 3 spot. Even though Raina had a decent series scoring 104 runs in three matches including a quick-fire half-century in the final game, Kohli failed to get past 30.

The Indian captain managed to score just 52 runs in 3 matches. However, he was happy about India’s series win and taunted the journalist by saying that if he is going to do everything what will the other players in the side do? “I am more happy about that (series) and not worried about my opening slot. If I had made 70 runs in two matches, would you have asked me this question. No, right? So just enjoy the series. It is a nice win for us,” he said.

India went on to win the series 2-1 by defeating England by 75 runs in the 3rd and final T20I at Bengaluru. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star for India as he won both Man of the Match and Man of the Series Awards.