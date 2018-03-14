When Stephen Hawking calculated England’s chances of winning 2014 FIFA World Cup

England football team. (Source: Reuters)

Famous physicist Stephen Hawking passed away at the age of 76 on Wednesday. Regarded as one of the most brilliant theoretical physicists of all time, Hawking is known for his work in the field of science. However, a very few people that he was approached to calculate England’s chances of success at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. According to a report by The Guardian, Hawking was asked to come up with a formula for a bookkeeper on how England would fare at the World Cup.

For this, the great scientist looked at England’s performance in 45 World Cup matches since its 1966 World Cup victory. He also analysed 204 penalties that were taken by the team in the penalty shoot-outs in that period of time.

He had also come up with factors that can affect England’s performance in the tournament – environmental, physiological, psychological, political and tactical. The observations made by Stephan Hawking had suggested that England performs better in stadiums that are situated 500 m above sea level.

He came to a conclusion that a temperature rise of five degree Celsius affects England’s win rate by 59 percent. Hawking said that England performs better in red jersey as it possibly makes players look more confident and aggressive.

Hawking also suggested that England should go in with 4-3-3 formation for better results than the 4-4-2 formation which they were using at that time. Based on Hawking’s calculations, England’s opening game in the tournament against Italy was supposed to be the most difficult one while against Costa Rica, was the easiest one.

He had also given players some tips for the penalty shoot-outs, asking them to hit on the top left or top right corner using the side of the foot. He had added that whether a player is right footed or left footed. hardly matters.

“But bald players and fair-haired players are more likely to score. The reason for this is unclear. This will remain one of science’s great mysteries,” he had said.

As it turned out, England led by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard had a horrific time in the World Cup. It lost the first two games against Italy (2-1) and Uruguay (2-1), respectively before playing a draw against Costa Rica. England was eliminated in the first round of the tournament.

The FIFA World Cup 2018 will begin from June 14, 2018 and England will play start its campaign against Tunisia on June 18.