When spin legend Shane Warne surprised little kid by his bowling tips on Twitter; watch video to know what happened

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne has found a new way to give tips on bowling to his fans and aspiring cricketers as he took to Twitter to give bowling lessons. The leg-arm spinner on Tuesday replied to a tweet by an eight-year-old boy’s father who had asked for his expert comments as his son almost worships the former Australian cricketer. The father, named as Leigh, had posted a video of his son bowling, to which Warne replied on his Twitter account saying, “Looks good, before he delivers the ball he jumps in a bit, try & get him to go in a straight line then deliver the ball. Have fun & spin it.” Much to his surprise that came back from the legend, Leigh thanked the 47-year old cricketer and said, “Amazing, thanks! Might see you at Lords on Sunday! You’ve made our day!!!”

Hey @ShaneWarne, my 8 year old lad wordhips you- any tips?! pic.twitter.com/iFYFvc68Jb — Leigh (@leeroy_acko1) June 28, 2017

Looks good, before he delivers the ball he jumps in a bit, try & get him to go in a straight line then deliver the ball. Have fun & spin it http://t.co/jIcWfRkaBa — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) July 4, 2017

Amazing, thanks! Might see you at Lords on Sunday! You’ve made our day!!! — Leigh (@leeroy_acko1) July 4, 2017

The cricketer, who reportedly is in Spain nowadays, spending time with his family, also said, “I’m proud of what I’ve achieved in cricket, as once I didn’t think I was good enough,” this is something that the former Australian spinner Shane Warne reminisces about his days of playing the sport.

Earlier in his few tweets, Warne showed his disappointment in Cricket Australia’s approach amid the ongoing pay dispute which has troubled the South Africa tour and created big rivalry against England in the Ashes. In a tweet, he requested the cricket governing body by saying, “Think of the fans and stop the madness.”