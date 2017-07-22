When Sachin Tendulkar helped Harmanpreet Kaur to get a job in Western Railway

Indian women’s cricket team has got a new batting sensation in the name of Haramanpreet Kaur. (Source: BCCI)

Indian women’s cricket team has got a new batting sensation in the name of Haramanpreet Kaur. The middle-order batswoman rose to fame with here splendid 171-run knock against Australia in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup. However, she has been catching the eyes of the experts for a while now and despite that didn’t have an easy journey to the top. Harmanpreet was first spotted by former India women’s captain and current member of BCCI’s CCommitteeof Administrators (CoA) Diana Edulji who is also a retired sports officer from Western Railway.

Edulji had been following Hramanpreet since a very young age, according to a report by The Indian Express and wanted her to join the Mumbai-based cricket team. Kaur then 24, already had an offer from Northern Railway and only a better post could have made her shift to Mumbai. “I told her, ‘I will get you a higher post’,” recalls Edulji. “She was getting a junior class in Northern Railway. I offered her a chief office superintendent post. Her application was later sent to Delhi, but was rejected by the president.”

After this Edulji requested Sachin Tendulkar who is also a Member of Parliament to write a letter to the Railway minister, forwarding the case of Harmanpreet Kaur. This letter and Edulji’s continuous efforts convinced the authorities to get Kaur inducted into Western Railway.

Meanwhile, Mithali Raj ahead of India’s final against England said Harmanpreet’s stint in the Big Bash league helped her transform. “I think the transformation [has come] after she played in the WBBL,” she said. “That exposure she and Smriti (Mandhana) got by interacting with other players has been massive. As I mentioned in the last press meet, against Australia it was they who were giving us more inputs about these players,” Mithali said.