When Ravi Shastri told Team India Go and Smash Them, Ravichandran Ashwin reveals all; watch video

Ravichandran Ashwin on Vikram Sathaye’s show ‘What the Duck’ described an incident involving Ravi Shastri. (Source: Screengrab)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed Ravi Shastri as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team on Tuesday evening. While the former team director is set to reunite with the boys, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shared a hilarious incident. When asked about the most interesting thing that happened in a team huddle, Ravichandran Ashwin on Vikram Sathaye’s show ‘What the Duck’ described an incident involving Ravi Shastri. “We discuss everything but cliches,” Ashwin started by saying. “Because…at the end of the day, pressure can get the best cliches out of you but, the most interesting huddle talk I have been a part of, was when Ravi Shastri actually was the team director,” he added.

Ashwin revealed that the team has the habit to get in a huddle before the match starts. He said the players are given time to warm-up and do their usual things if they reach the stadium early and they are asked to assemble in a huddle where the playing XI is announced. “It’s usually not long with. With MS around, it’s nothing. Every coach offers MS to say a few words and MS very firmly says ‘all good’ and we start the game,” Ashwin said.

He described the incident that happened in Australia during the T20 series last year when the Indian cricket team was about to play a T20I against hosts Australia in 2016. Before the match, the women’s cricket team of both the nations played a match so there was very less time to change. The 30-year-old off-spinner added that the bowling coach Bharat Arun had asked the entire team to assemble at a specific time. As the players were getting late, Ravi Shastri was fuming, Ashwin added.

Watch the full video here:

“Arun announced the team and he put it across to MS and MS was like nothing, let’s play the game. And, then Ravi Bhai said, ‘Guys! Go and Smash them!’ We all thought he was going to say something because of he was fuming for so long but he said go and smash them, turned around and left. People were still in the huddle, not knowing what had happened. That was the most hilarious things that happened,” Ashwin concluded.

Well, no doubt Ravi Shastri shares a good bond with the captain as well as players.