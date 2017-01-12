When R Ashwin got trolled by Rohit Sharma over a ‘dislocated’ wheel

The offie got himself stumped when his trolley bag’s wheel got dislocated while the cricketer was travelling. (PTI)

India off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is known for confusing batsmen on the field with his variations. Today, the offie got himself stumped when his trolley bag’s wheel got dislocated while the cricketer was travelling. What followed was a fun exchange of tweets between him and Rohit Sharma, the dnaindia.com has reported. Remember Rohit Sharma is recovering from an injury. After the tweet of the offie showing dislocated wheel, the ace batsman tweeted saying ” @ashwinravi99 Iska toh Wheel Before Wicket ho gaya! If you keep bagging so many wickets, yeh toh hoga hi.”

.@ImRo45 Haha…rich coming from the ‘Hitman’ himself. Guess it’s a dream to have luggage that can last for a long innings. http://t.co/8HzL0151a0 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 12, 2017

The off-spinner showed his great sense of humour and said, “Ashwin exhibited his sense of humour while replying, “.@ImRo45 Haha…rich coming from the ‘Hitman’ himself. Guess it’s a dream to have luggage that can last for a long innings.”

In the meantime, the makers of the baggage Aristocrat Bags, slved the crisis saying, “.@ImRo45 @ashwinravi99 Did you say dream? I have something for you! Kindly check DM.”

Ravichandran Ashwin was declared the ICC Cricketer of the year last month. The International Cricket Council went on their official Twitter handle to announce the winners. Ashwin, who has had a stellar year in 2016 with Team India also won the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year.

You may also like to watch this video

Ashwin has been a vital part of the Indian team and a major contributor in getting the Virat Kohli-led team to the Numero Uno spot in the ICC Test rankings. Ashwin is the third Indian, after Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Cricketer of the Year. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was named as the captain of the ICC ODI team of the year, where Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma also featured.