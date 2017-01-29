When is Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal 2017 Australian Open men’s final and where to watch online live streaming live coverage on TV

Rafael Nadal (left) and Roger Federer. (File photo)

January has been a month full of nostalgia for sports lovers. First, it was MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh who rolled back the years in the 2nd ODI against England and now it is Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who have reset the clock by setting up the dream final at Australian Open which will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday evening. This will be the first Grand Slam final between the two legends since the 2011 French Open final and chances are it could be one of the last, if not last. The duo shares 31 Grand Slam titles between them with Swiss international Federer winning 17 of them. On Sunday, he will become the oldest man to play a Grand Slam final in more than 40 years. For those who don’t know and are looking to find out, here is when is Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal 2017 Australian Open men’s final:

When is the match?

The Australian Open final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be played on January 29.

Where will the final be played?

The final will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.

Where can you watch the match?

The match will be broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

At what time the match will start?

The match will begin at 8:30 am GMT i.e. 2:00 PM IST. However, the coverage will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can you stream it live online?

You can follow all the live scores and updates from the Australian Open final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at financialexpress.com.

Who said what before the match?

“Rafa’s given me the most problems in the game … I’m probably Rafa’s number one fan, I think his game is just tremendous. He’s an incredible competitor. I’m happy that we’ve had some epic battles over the years and of course it would be unreal to play him here.” – Roger Federer.

“It’s special. We have not been there in that situation for a while, so that makes the match different. I really don’t think about what happened in the past.” – Rafael Nadal.