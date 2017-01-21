When and where to watch Hockey India League (HIL) 2017 matches, live coverage on TV

Matches will be played across six different venues: Ranchi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh and Bhubaneswar. All the matches will be played under lights. (PTI)

The fifth edition of Hockey India League (HIL) starts on January 21 and theThe final of this edition will be played on February 26, after a month-long of exciting action. Delhi Waveriders, Dabang Mumbai, Ranchi Rays, Kalinga Lancers, Jaypee Punjab Warriors and Uttar Pradesh Wizards will be competing for the title.

Following a glittering opening ceremony in Mumbai, the first game of this edition will be played between home-side Dabang Mumbai and former champions Ranchi Rays. What more can a hockey fan expect, when two strong teams lock horns in the very first match!

Matches will be played across six different venues: Ranchi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh and Bhubaneswar. All the matches will be played under lights.

The semi-finals and final of the tournament will be played at the home venue of defending champions Jaypee Punjab Warrior who defeated Kalinga Lancers in the final of the previous edition to win the trophy.

When is the first match and between whom?

The first game of this edition will be played between home-side Dabang Mumbai and former champions Ranchi Rays on January 21.

Where will the match be played?

This first match will be played at the Mahindra Hockey stadium in Mumbai.

Where can one watch the match live?

The entire Hockey India League (HIL) will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network. The channels are Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports HD2. All the matches will also be live streamed at www.hotstar.com. The matches are scheduled to start at 7:00 PM (IST).

Where can one find the match updates?

The match updates and results of HIL can be followed at www.financialexpress.com.