West Indies postpones T20 series in Lahore due to security reasons

The PCB sources said the tour will now be planned next year when a window is available to both the teams even as the Pakistan Cricket Board has made no official comment on the fate of the tour. (AP)

West Indies have postponed their visit to Pakistan for a three-match Twenty20 with the leading Caribbean players expressing concerns about their security in the country, the sources have claimed. The PCB sources said the tour will now be planned next year when a window is available to both the teams even as the Pakistan Cricket Board has made no official comment on the fate of the tour. “Some of the players were reluctant to tour when the West Indies Board spoke to them. seniors like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Dawyne Bravo made it clear they would not be available for the series if it went ahead,” one source said. “Even the West Indies Players Association (WIPA) had concerns despite being sent the report of the security company hired by the ICC to inspect security situation and arrangements in Pakistan,” the source added.

After inspection visits and positive reports of the security experts, World Eleven had come to play three T20 matches in Lahore in September and Sri Lankan Board also sent its team, albeit, a depleted one to Lahore for a lone T20 on October 29.

“But apparently even the World Eleven and Sri Lankan team tours were not enough to lay to rest the concerns of some West Indies players,” the source said. Another source said since West Indies had to go to New Zealand from November 25th and the smog and foggy conditions in Lahore led to the postponement of the tour.”But it will take place eventually as the West Indies cricket board have not backed out and are committed to making the tour,” the source said.