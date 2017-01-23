Wayne Rooney breaks Bobby Charlton’s Manchester United record when he scored against Stoke City  

Wayne Rooney. (Reuters)

Wayne Rooney scored a spectacular goal in injury time to break Bobby Charlton’s record of most goals for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw away to Stoke City in the Premier League encounter on Saturday. The England skipper grabbed his 250th goal for the club in the fourth minute of stoppage time getting past Charlton’s United record of 249 goals. Stoke looked set for a third straight win in the league when Juan Mata poked Erik Pieters’ cross into his own net in the 19th minute of the game.

Rooney, who was making his 546th United appearance, surpassed Charlton’s record in style when he bent a free-kick past Stoke goalkeeper Lee Grant into the top corner of the net at the Britannia Stadium. “It means a hell of a lot,” Sport24 quoted Rooney as saying. “It is a great honour and I am very proud.” “It is difficult at the minute to be over-pleased because of the result but in the grand scheme it is huge honour. It is not something I expected when I joined.

As I said before, I am proud and I hope there is more to come,” he added. Club manager Jose Mourinho said the record has allowed the 31-year-old forward to be termed a legend. “The record is the record. It is the record of the biggest club in England and one of the biggest in the world,” Mourinho said.

“Before him the record belonged to a legend of English football. Now Wayne becomes a legend of Manchester United,” the Portuguese coach added. After this match, United have 41 points from 22 matches they have played so far and stand six in the rankings.